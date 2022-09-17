Maha: Man gets life imprisonment in 2016 murder case

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing a 50-year-old person in 2016 after failing to rob him. District and additional sessions judge S S Gorwade also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Sandeep Joginder Jha alias Batlya. Additional public prosecutor Sachin Kulkarni said that victim Mahendra Dalvi (50) had come to Dombivali near Thane from Kankavli in Sindhudurg district to attend a marriage function of his relative in November 2016.

During his stay, when he returning to the relative's place in the wee hours of November 7, the accused tried to rob him. In a bid to scare him, he stabbed the victim with a sharp weapon, following which the latter died. Initially, the police failed to ascertain the identity of the victim. But after they published his photographs, one of the relatives recognised him, with his son later confirming that the deceased was his father. The judge relied on the deposition of eight witnesses, including an eye witness who saw the accused stabbing the victim, the prosecutor said.

The accused used to indulge in petty crimes around the Dombivili railway station, and he had been convicted earlier for some offences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)