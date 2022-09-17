Hungary to submit new laws to unlock EU funds next week -PM aide

Hungary's government will submit new laws to parliament next week to end a stand-off with the European Commission and unlock access to EU funds, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Saturday.

Gergely Gulyas said the government would ask parliament to approve the legislation via a fast-track process, with the new laws scheduled to take effect in November.

