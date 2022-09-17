Hungary to submit new laws to unlock EU funds next week -PM aide
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 17-09-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 17:11 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary's government will submit new laws to parliament next week to end a stand-off with the European Commission and unlock access to EU funds, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Saturday.
Gergely Gulyas said the government would ask parliament to approve the legislation via a fast-track process, with the new laws scheduled to take effect in November.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Commission
- Hungary
- Viktor Orban
Advertisement