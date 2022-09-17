Arrest of clerics under PSA condemnable: MMU

Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), an amalgam of several religious organisations in Jammu and Kashmir, Saturday condemned the booking of clerics under the Public Safety Act by the union territory administration.

"During the last two days, arresting more than half a dozen religious scholars and preachers of Kashmir and booking them under PSA is condemnable," the MMU said in a statement. It alleged that not only are these actions by the authorities "unjustified", but were causing "severe anger" among the people as well.

The MMU reaffirmed that the main work of scholars and preachers is to propagate the religion of Islam, spread the message of humanity and love, and make positive efforts for the supremacy of truth and righteousness and the reformation of society.

The amalgam demanded the release of all the arrested clerics and preachers and the leaders and youth who are languishing in prisons, the statement said.

It also reiterated its call for the ''release'' of its patron and chairman Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who was put under house arrest on August 5, 2019 when the Centre revoked J-K's special status. However, J-K LG Manoj Sinha recently said Mirwaiz was not under house arrest and cops have been kept around him for his safety and that "he should decide what he wants".

However, the Hurriyat Conference has claimed that LG's statement was a "blatant lie" and the authorities were not allowing the Mirwaiz to come out of his residence in Nigeen area of the city.

