One person killed after shelling in Russia's southern Belgorod region -TASS
One person was killed and two others were injured near the Russian city of Belgorod, not far from the border with Ukraine, the TASS news agency cited local authorities as saying on Saturday.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.
