Coastal cleanup campaign concludes at Mumbai's Juhu beach

At least 5,000 kg of garbage was collected from Mumbai's Juhu beach on Saturday's last day of the coastal cleanup campaign, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The concluding ceremony of the coastal cleanup campaign "Swachh Sagar Surakshit Sagar" took place in the presence of Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and other dignitaries at Juhu beach. As per a release issued by the civic body, the campaign concluded with a special clean-up organized on the occasion of International Coastal Cleanup Day at the beach, during which 5,000 kg of garbage washed up from the sea was collected.

Mumbai is home to several beaches, with Girgaon, Mahim, Dadar and Juhu, being the prominent ones. To improve public participation for keeping beaches clean, various programmes were undertaken with the help of schools, NGOs, Coast Guard and Indian Navy, the BMC said.

The Union Ministry of Earth Sciences planned and implemented the Swachh Sagar Surakshit Sagar campaign on the 7,500 km long coastline of the country.

The campaign was kicked off on July 5 and was conducted for 75 days at 75 beaches across the country.

