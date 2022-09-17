Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh govt approaches SC over 3 capital issue

The Andhra Pradesh government has approached the Supreme Court challenging the judgment of the High Court declaring Amaravati as the only capital of the State.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 18:11 IST
Andhra Pradesh govt approaches SC over 3 capital issue
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government has approached the Supreme Court challenging the judgment of the High Court declaring Amaravati as the only capital of the State. The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government decided to make three capitals in different cities of th State in order to ensure development in all parts of the state.

Challenging the March 3 order of the High Court, the Andhra Pradesh government approached the top court through State's advocate Mehfooz Nazki, saying the issue had become infructuous since the impugned legislation had been repealed. The appeal stated that under the federal structure of the Constitution, every State has an inherent right to determine where it should carry out its capital functions from.

"To hold that State does not have the power to decide on its capital is violative of the basic structure of the Constitution," the appeal added. The judgement of the High Court is violative of the doctrine of 'separation of powers' since it preempts the legislature from taking up the issue, it added.

The High Court in its order on March 3 order had directed that the State government should construct and develop Amaravati capital city and region within six months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
3
Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

 Australia
4
SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned on territories of member states

SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022