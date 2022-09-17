Left Menu

Protests break out at funeral of Iranian woman who died after morals police arrest

Videos posted on social media showed protesters shouting anti-government slogans after gathering in Saqez, hometown of Mahsa Amini, from nearby cities in Iran's Kurdistan province as they mourned the 22-year-old who died in a hospital in the capital Tehran on Friday. "Death to the dictator" - a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, chanted some protesters, while police fired tear gas.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 17-09-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 18:53 IST
Protests break out at funeral of Iranian woman who died after morals police arrest
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Protests broke out in western Iran on Saturday at the funeral of a young woman who died after being detained by morality police enforcing strict hijab rules, as security forces used tear gas to disperse demonstrators. Videos posted on social media showed protesters shouting anti-government slogans after gathering in Saqez, hometown of Mahsa Amini, from nearby cities in Iran's Kurdistan province as they mourned the 22-year-old who died in a hospital in the capital Tehran on Friday.

"Death to the dictator" - a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, chanted some protesters, while police fired tear gas. At least one man was shown with an injury to the head on a video where someone could be heard saying that it was caused by birdshot. Reuters could not authenticate the videos. In the past few months, rights activists have urged women to publicly remove their veils, a gesture that would risk their arrest for defying the Islamic dress code as the country's hardline rulers crack down on "immoral behaviour".

Videos posted on social media have shown cases of what appeared to be heavy-handed action by morality police units against women who had removed their hijab. Authorities have launched probes into the death of Amini, but a medical examiner said on Saturday results of forensic tests may take three weeks, state media reported.

Police said Amini was taken ill as she waited together with other detained women at a morality police station, rejecting allegations on social media that she was likely beaten. Police released closed-circuit television footage apparently supporting their version of events. Reuters could not authenticate the video, which appeared to have been edited. Police earlier said Amini had suffered a heart attack after being taken to the station to be "educated". Her relatives have denied she suffered any heart condition.

Prominent sports and arts figures posted critical social media comments about Amini's death and protests were held in a Tehran on Friday amid a heavy presence of riot police. As during past protests, authorities appeared to have restricted mobile internet access in Saqez and nearby areas, social media posts said.

Internet blockage observatory NetBlocks reported "a significant internet outage" in Tehran on Friday, linking it to the protests. Under Iran's sharia, or Islamic law, imposed after the 1979 revolution, women are obliged to cover their hair and wear long, loose-fitting clothes to disguise their figures. Violators face public rebuke, fines or arrest.

Decades after the revolution, clerical rulers still struggle to enforce the law, with many women of all ages and backgrounds wearing tight-fitting, thigh-length coats and brightly coloured scarves pushed back to expose plenty of hair.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
3
Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

 Australia
4
SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned on territories of member states

SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022