Two Assam govt officials held on bribery charges

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-09-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 19:01 IST
Two Assam government officials were arrested by vigilance sleuths while accepting alleged bribe money in separate incidents on Saturday, an official release said.

The tainted money was recovered in both instances and further legal action has been initiated, it added.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption had received a complaint against Jahnabi Kalita, inspector of drugs, Jorhat, of demanding Rs 20,000 as bribe for issuing permission to open a pharmacy.

Based on the complaint, a trap was laid in the office of the Senior Inspector of Drugs, Jorhat, on Saturday and Kalita was caught red-handed while taking the bribe, the release said.

In another operation during the day, a senior assistant of Bilasipara revenue circle office in Dhubri, Mahabub Mollah, was apprehended with bribe money of Rs 4,000.

Mullah had allegedly demanded the money for processing a land demarcation work and the complainant had approached the vigilance directorate against him.

Separate cases have been registered in both the instances and follow-up action started, the release said.

