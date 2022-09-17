Delhi Police registers FIR against unidentified people for obstructing ACB team from discharging duties

Police have registered a case against unidentified people for allegedly obstructing an Anti-Corruption Branch team, which raided AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's residence, from discharging its duties, officials said on Saturday.

A purported video of the incident is circulating on social media.

In the video, a group of men are seen heckling and pushing around Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials.

One of the men asks an official, ''Why have you come here?'' The ACB had on Friday conducted raids at four premises in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment in the Delhi Waqf Board and arrested Khan, also its chairman.

As the ACB team reached Khan's residence, it was allegedly attacked by his relatives and other people known to the Aam Aadmi Party MLA, the ACB has said.

The officials said on Saturday that a case has been registered at Jamia Nagar police station against unidentified people for obstructing the ACB officials from discharging their duties.

Those involved in the incident are being identified, they said.

The ACB seized Rs 24 lakh in cash, two unlicensed weapons and some cartridges during Friday's raids.

According to the ACB, Khan illegally recruited 32 people in the Delhi Waqf Board, violating all norms and government guidelines and amid allegations of corruption and favouritism.

He also rented out a number of properties of the Delhi Waqf Board illegally, it alleged.

