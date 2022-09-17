Rly employee held for shooting, injuring man in Mumbai

A 40-year-old railway employee was arrested from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly shooting and injuring a senior citizen in the western suburb of Bandra here, police said on Saturday.

The Mumbai police on Thursday apprehended Mehtab Mausam Ali Khan in Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, where he had fled after committing the crime last week, an official said. The accused had allegedly opened fire on one Shamshad Ahmed Riyaz Ahmed (61) after the latter asked him to repay the money he owed many people, he said. The accused, who works in the sanitation department of the railways, bought a weapon from an acquaintance and shot the victim, who sustained a bullet injury to his back, the official said.

The police were on the lookout for the man who supplied the weapon to the accused, he said, adding that the accused has been booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Arms Act.

