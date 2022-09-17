Labourer shoots fellow over sharing of work in Delhi's Azadpur market
A 31-year-old labourer was allegedly shot dead by his fellow following a tiff over sharing of work of unloading fruit and vegetable trucks in northwest Delhis Azadpur market, police said on Saturday. The accused had an altercation with the deceased a few days back on the issue of sharing work as labour in Azadpur Mandi, police said.
A 31-year-old labourer was allegedly shot dead by his fellow following a tiff over sharing of work of unloading fruit and vegetable trucks in northwest Delhi's Azadpur market, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday. Police received information around 8.20 pm regarding firing in Azadpur Mandi and rushed to the spot near shed number-17 in Azadpur Fruit market, a senior police officer said. One person had received a gunshot injury in his chest and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. The deceased was later identified as Raju, a resident of Muzaffarpur in Bihar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said. A case under sections 302 (murder) of the IPC and Arms Act was registered in Mahendra Park police station and one Shantu (28), a resident of Sarai Pipal Thala village, has been arrested, the DCP said. During the investigation, it was revealed that the deceased and the accused used to work as labourers for unloading fruit and vegetable trucks. The accused had an altercation with the deceased a few days back on the issue of sharing work as labour in Azadpur Mandi, police said. On Friday, the accused was in an inebriated state and in order to take revenge, he committed the murder, police said, adding that the weapon of offence -- a country-made pistol along with two live cartridges -- was recovered from his possession.
