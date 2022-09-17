Left Menu

NSUI members protest against unemployment, AAP govt policies, Punjab police use water cannon

The police used water cannons to stop NSUIs Punjab unit members from heading towards Chief Minister Bhagwant Manns residence during their protest here on Saturday, officials said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-09-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 19:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The police used water cannons to stop NSUI's Punjab unit members from heading towards Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence during their protest here on Saturday, officials said. The NSUI members were protesting outside the Punjab Congress Bhawan over the issue of unemployment and policies of the AAP government, accusing it of failing on all the fronts.

The members had threatened to 'gherao' the residence of CM Mann.

''We held a protest against the government to wake it up to fulfil its promises,'' said a member of the NSUI. The police had put up barricades to prevent the protesters from moving towards the residence of the CM.

When the protesters tried to force their way through the barricades in order to head towards the CM residence, police used a water cannon against them, officials said.

Later, several NSUI members, including the president of its Punjab unit Isherpreet Singh Sidhu, were detained by police.

