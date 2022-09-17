5 kg ganja seized, 4 arrested

Four drug peddlers were arrested after five kg of ganja was seized from their possession in Jharkhand's Deoghar and Dumka districts, a police officer said on Saturday. On a tip-off, raids were conducted in Kunda, Devipur and Town police station limit of Deoghar and Saraiyahat police station area of Dumka district on Friday, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Deoghar Sadar) Pawan Kumar said.

The SDPO said 4.820 kg of ganja and Rs 1,27,210 in cash were seized from their possession.

The prime supplier Shravan Mandal, a resident of Saraiyahat police station limit of Dumka district, was, among the four, arrested during the raid, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)