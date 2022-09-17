Left Menu

TN: 7 idols in illegal possession of dealer seized

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-09-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 19:30 IST
TN: 7 idols in illegal possession of dealer seized
  • Country:
  • India

Seven bronze idols, found in the illegal possession of a dealer in Villupuram, were seized and an investigation is on to trace the temples from where they were allegedly stolen, Tamil Nadu Idol Wing CID said on Saturday.

The shop owner could not establish the provenance of the idols, including those of Ardhanareshwar, Goddess Sivakami, Krishna and Buddha, nor could he furnish documents authorising him legal custody of the antique idols, the Idol Wing police claimed.

''The Idol Wing has registered a case and is investigating how and who stole the idols,'' an official release here said.

The seized idols were produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kumbakonam, on Saturday.

The idols would be produced before the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for verification and a report will be sent to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department, managing the temples in the state.

A police team headed by DSP Kathiravan had raided the shop in Bommayapalayam Kannika Garden in Villupuram district on Friday, following a tip-off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
3
SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned on territories of member states

SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned o...

 Global
4
Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022