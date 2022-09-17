Left Menu

Central Secretariat Service officers start 'Jansewa Abhiyan' to focus on public grievances, pendency

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 20:00 IST
Central Secretariat Service officers start 'Jansewa Abhiyan' to focus on public grievances, pendency
  • Country:
  • India

All Central Secretariat Service officers (CSS) have been asked to start a special 'Jansewa Abhiyan' to focus on immediate action on public grievances and to ensure zero pendency of office work, an association representing them said on Saturday.

''The entire country sent warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday today. Central Secretariat Service officers have decided to celebrate PM's birthday in a unique manner,'' said Manmohan Verma, general secretary of CSS forum, an umbrella association of 12,000 CSS officers.

In an appeal to all the CSS officers, Verma has requested to start ''Jansewa Abhiyan'' (public service campaign) from September 17th i.e. the birthday of Prime Minister Modi till 1st October, 2022 which is the ''CSS Day''.

He has asked all the officers of his service to celebrate the CSS Day on October 1.

''The CSS is working since 1919 but the rules governing it were notified on October 1, 1962, that is why the CSS Day is celebrated on October 1,'' Verma said.

''A host of programmes are planned for October 1 to observe the CSS Day,'' another CSS officer said.

Verma appealed to all officers to focus on zero pendency status till culmination of the campaign, maximum official work in Rajbhasha Hindi, immediate action on public grievances and RTI applications besides providing innovative suggestions towards making of new India.

''The appeal of CSS forum is in line with recent instruction of Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) for prompt disposal of pending public grievances,'' he said.

The CSS officers are considered as the backbone of central government's secretariat functioning. PTI AKV CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
3
SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned on territories of member states

SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned o...

 Global
4
Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022