2 persons held in TN for refusing to sell eatables to SC children

Two persons were arrested in the district and a shop sealed after they refused to sell eatables to children of a Scheduled Caste community, officials said.

The incident was a fallout of a previous instance where the two communities in question had filed cases against certain individuals from either communities, an official release here said.

They had filed cases against each other due to a local dispute.

When the children went to the shop they were denied eatables, a video of which had gone viral, the release said.

Two persons were arrested by the police in connection with the incident.

The shop has also been temporarily sealed, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)