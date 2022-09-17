Drug peddler detained under PSA in J-K's Reasi

An alleged drug peddler was detained under the Public Safety Act in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Ranjeet Singh, a resident of Bhagga Morha Saldi, is the fifth drug peddler to be booked under the PSA in Reasi in the past three months, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amit Gupta said.

''Singh was found involved in drug peddling and two FIRs stand registered against him at Reasi police station since 2019. In view of his continuous involvement in drug peddling and to save young generations, it was necessary to book him under the stringent law,'' he said.

Gupta said police prepared dossiers for Singh's detention under the PSA and after getting the necessary orders, he was detained and subsequently lodged in Kot Bhalwal jail here.

As part of its drive to wipe out the menace of drugs, the SSP said, police are acting tough against drug peddlers. He said 122 cases have been registered against 144 drug peddlers in the last six months in Reasi.

