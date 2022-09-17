Left Menu

Arms, ammunition recovered in J-K's Baramulla

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-09-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 20:43 IST
Arms, ammunition recovered in J-K's Baramulla
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces recovered arms and ammunition in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Police and Army launched a search operation in the Hathlanga area of Uri in the early hours of Saturday following a specific input about the presence of arms and ammunition there, a police spokesman said. During the search, one AK-47 rifle, one AK magazine, 28 AK-47 rounds were recovered from the area, he said.

A case has been registered and investigation initiated, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
3
SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned on territories of member states

SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned o...

 Global
4
Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022