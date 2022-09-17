Man gets life term for sodomising minor boy in Kota

A POCSO court in Kota on Saturday convicted a man to life imprisonment for unnatural sex with a 7-year-old boy in a locality here.

Judge Mohammed Arif also slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict, Amritlal Yadav (53), resident of Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh.

Yadav, a daily wage labourer, had sodomised the minor boy in Vigyan Nagar police station area on November 24, 2021, public prosecutor Dhirendra Choudhary said.

The culprit had tempted the minor boy from his neighbourhood with toffee and took him to his rented room in the area, he said On a complaint by the victim's father on November 25, the police arrested the accused, and since then he is in jail, Choudhary further said. Yadav was booked under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and in various sections of Indian Penal Code, he added.

