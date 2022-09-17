Waging a decisive war against drugs, claims Punjab Police

In order to infuse fear among the anti-social elements and instill a sense of safety and security among the common people, the Punjab police September 17 conducted massive state-level Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) in all the 28 Police districts of Punjab. "As part of its ongoing decisive war against drugs and anti-social elements waged under the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Police on September 17 conducted massive state-level Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) in all the 28 Police districts of Punjab", said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav

"The idea behind conducting these operations is to instill a sense of safety and security among the common people and to effect the seizure of drugs," he said. The operation was conducted from 11 am to 3 pm IST simultaneously across the state and ADGP and IGP rank officers from Punjab Police Headquarters were deputed in each Police district to personally supervise the operation.

Giving out more details, the DGP said that the operation included all the CPs and SSPs of the concerned districts have mobilised maximum manpower for this operation, he said, "as many as 200 Gazetted Officers and 7500 NGOs/EPOs were deputed to conduct this operation". He further added that the CPs and SSPs had identified hotspots where drugs are prevalent or certain areas which have become shelters and safe havens for criminals and anti-social elements, to carry out this operation amid massive deployment of the police force. The operation was conducted in at least 227 identified hotspots.

During the CASO operations, a thorough search of suspected houses was conducted under the supervision of ADGsP/IGsP and CPs/SSPs, while ensuring minimum inconvenience to the public. "All the police personnel was strictly instructed to deal with every resident in a friendly and polite manner during the course of this operation," he added. The DGP said that Chief Minister Punjab Bhagwant Mann has mandated the Punjab Police to make Punjab a crime-free and drug-free state and therefore extensive drives against drugs and anti-social elements have been launched to combat the menace of drugs and root out gangsters from the border State. Such operations would continue till the menace of drugs and Gangsters was wiped out from Punjab, he reiterated.

"My message to all such anti-social elements is to voluntarily leave the state otherwise the Punjab Police will deal them with a heavy hand," the DGP warned. Meanwhile, these types of operations are part of basic policing which includes keeping vigil in vulnerable spots and advance preparation to tackle any untoward situation. Such operations also boost confidence among common people, besides, helping in activating and mobilising the Police force. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)