Singapore police says wanted crypto developer Do Kwon is currently not in Singapore

Singapore Police Force said late on Saturday the wanted crypto developer Do Kwon was not currently in the city-state.

The Singapore police would assist the South Korean police within the ambit of its domestic legislation and international obligations, the statement added.

Last week, a spokesperson for South Korean prosecutors said arrest warrants had been issued for six people, including Do Kwon, who were currently residing in Singapore.

