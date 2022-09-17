J&K: Fruit merchant's son secures 10th all India rank in NEET-UG 2022

The son of a fruit merchant from Shopian district in South Kashmir, which was at one time affected by terrorism, has secured all India 10th rank in NEET-UG 2022 exams, the results of which were declared earlier this month. Haziq Parvaiz, son of Parvaiz Lone of Trenz Shopian, comes from humble background. He scored 710 marks out of 720 evoking appreciation from all sections of the society in Kashmir.

Soon after the results were declared J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was among the first people to congratulate him. "Congratulations to Haziq Parveez Lone from Shopian for securing the All India 10th Rank in NEET UG- 2022 Result. Proud of your achievements. My best wishes to all the candidates from Jammu and Kashmir, who have qualified in the NEET exam," LG Sinha tweeted. In 2021-22, 38,140 candidates from J&K registered for the medical entrance and 36,374 appeared, of which 20,005 successfully qualified for counselling with Haziq topping the list.Mindset changes

After the abrogation of Article 370, a temporary provision in the Constitution, the mindset of the youngsters in Kashmir changed. They are focusing on their careers and are ensuring that they don't miss any opportunities. More than 20,000 youngsters from J&K qualifying for the NEET exams, speak for themselves. After August 5, 2019--when the Centre announced its decision to scrap J&K's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories--the ground situation in Kashmir improved for good.During the past three years, the Valley has not witnessed any separatist-sponsored shutdown or stone-pelting incidents. Normal life has not been disrupted. This has allowed people to focus on their jobs and businesses, while the students have been able to concentrate on their studies.Haziq Parvaiz Lone securing the 10th rank and 20,000 J&K youth qualifying for the NEET is ample proof of the fact that winds of peace are blowing in J&K after three-decade-long Pakistan-sponsored turmoil.

Pulwama and Shopian districts in South Kashmir during the past few years remained the hotbed of terrorism as a maximum of the youth joining the terror outfits were from these districts. Till 2019, Pakistan stooges active in these districts used to orchestrate stone-pelting near the encounter sites and turn the funerals of terrorists into mega events, where they lured youth to join the terror outfits. After Article 370 was scrapped the security agencies tightened the noose around the unscrupulous elements and a massive crackdown was launched to wipe out the terror eco-system in Kashmir. Giving a silent burial to the slain terrorists and not returning the bodies proved to be a turning point.

The overground workers and other Pakistani agents who used to intimidate people to participate in the funerals of the terrorists and raise pro-Azadi slogans lost a chance to mobilize the people.The National Investigation Agency and State Investigation Agency choked the Hawala channels which led to a drying up of funds. Separatists, who used to call for shutdowns and protests, were cut to size and the mainstream politicians, who left no opportunity to add to the confusion, were shown their right place. The results of the proactive steps taken by the government are evident. Youth, who were misled by the anti-peace elements, have turned their backs against the propagandists and the ones who were out to ruin their lives. During the past three years, the government has opened up a new chapter in the lives of young people. They are being provided assistance in every sector, including education, jobs, sports, music and business. The generation-next in J&K is responding to all the initiatives that are being taken to help them. Youngsters like Haziq Lone are emerging as role models and inspirations for others.

After Haziq secured the 10th rank in NEET, many young boys and girls, who are preparing for different professional exams, stormed the internet to congratulate him and vowed to follow in his footsteps. Youngsters in "Naya Jammu and Kashmir" are no more interested in glorifying the terrorists and turning them into heroes. It's a big change that the Himalayan region has witnessed during the past 3-years.Another factor that has instilled confidence among the people is the concept of equality that was introduced in J&K after 2019. Anyone, who is capable, can crack any exam, play any sport at any level and become an entrepreneur. In "Naya J&K" no recommendations are needed. All the citizens are equal and everyone is being provided with equal opportunities.

Youngsters from humble backgrounds are reaching the top and their efforts are getting due recognition. Abrogation of Article 370 has turned J&K into the most happening place in the country. Kashmiri youth have shunned the labels of being stone-pelters and violence mongers. They are leading from the front and are becoming examples for the youth in other parts of the country. J&K youth have started believing in themselves. They have realized that if they prove their worth then the sky is the limit. The notion that only a doctor's son or engineer's son can become a doctor or an engineer has been dispelled. The only qualifications for J&K youth to chase their dreams are talent, hard work and dedication.

The developments that have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in Kashmir, during the past three years, have proven that only a handful of people were responsible for keeping the conflict alive for 30 years in the Himalayan region. They danced to the tunes of their masters sitting across the Line of Control (LoC) and misled the youth. By endorsing the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the regime to end the 70-year-long status-quo, J&K people have driven home a point that they always believed in their future being secure with India and violence was imposed on them by Pakistan and terrorists sponsored by it.

After 2019, stars like Haziq Parvaiz Lone and cricketer Umran Malik, who played for Team India, have appeared on J&K's horizon. They have shown the way and lakhs of youth are following in their footsteps. (ANI)

