Left Menu

700 Maoist supporters surrender before Odisha Police & BSF

Around 700 active Maoist supporters of different villages located on the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border Saturday surrendered before police and BSF in Malakangiri district, an official said.All these villages are located on the Odisha-AP border and were the erstwhile stronghold of Maoists. This has impacted others also to surrender in coming days, police said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-09-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 22:04 IST
700 Maoist supporters surrender before Odisha Police & BSF
  • Country:
  • India

Around 700 active Maoist supporters of different villages located on the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border Saturday surrendered before police and BSF in Malakangiri district, an official said.

All these villages are located on the Odisha-AP border and were the erstwhile stronghold of Maoists. These Maoist supporters used to assist in the violent activities and were involved in killing of security forces, civilians and also used to supply logistics to them, the official said.

Police said the surrendered militias/supporters of Odisha and bordering AP exhibited their opposition towards the Maoist ideology by burning the dress materials and effigies of Maoists and shouted slogans ''Maobadi Murdabad Ama Sarkar Zindabad'' in front of media before surrendering.

''These Maoist supporters used to assist in the violent activities and were involved in killing of security forces, civilians. They also used to supply logistics to Maoists taking shelter in dense forests,'' said Malkangiri SP Nitesh Wadhwani.

BSF, DIG Madan Lal, said the developmental initiatives in the area coupled with the strategic deployment of security forces inspired the villagers to join the mainstream.

Series of developmental works like construction of new roads, bridges, medical facilities, installation of mobile towers, project to supply drinking water, electricity to all the houses of the area had its impact on the people earlier supporting the Maoists, the officials said, adding that these people have pledged to join the mainstream.

So far as many as 1,647 Maoist supporters and militia have surrendered before the police and BSF in Malkangiri district this year. This has impacted others also to surrender in coming days, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned on territories of member states

SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned o...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
4
Watch Mars and Moon's conjunction on September 16-17

Watch Mars and Moon's conjunction on September 16-17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022