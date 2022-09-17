Left Menu

Three terrorists involved in killing Bihar labourer in J-K's bandipora arrested: Police

Three terrorists involved in the killing of a non-local labourer in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir last month have been arrested, police said on Saturday.Mohammad Amrez, a labourer from Bihar, was shot dead by militants on the intervening night of 11 and 12 August in Sadunara area of the north Kashmir district.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-09-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 22:13 IST
Three terrorists involved in killing Bihar labourer in J-K's bandipora arrested: Police
  • Country:
  • India

Three terrorists involved in the killing of a non-local labourer in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir last month have been arrested, police said on Saturday.

Mohammad Amrez, a labourer from Bihar, was shot dead by militants on the intervening night of 11 and 12 August in Sadunara area of the north Kashmir district. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bandipora, Mohammad Zahid, said immediately after the incident, a special investigation team (SIT) of police was constituted to investigate it. “We have solved the case within a month. Three people have been arrested by a joint team of police, army and the CRPF. The weapon of offence has also been recovered,” the SSP said. He said all the three involved are from Sadunara and were identified as Waseeem, Yawar and Muzammil.

The officer said the trio had kept a watch on outside labourers and wanted to strike fear among them by such killings.

“They were in touch with a Pakistan handler code named Babar. This killing took place on his direction,” he added.

The SSP said human and technical intelligence was used during the investigation of the case and many people were questioned. “We got clues which we put together and zeroed in on the suspects,” he said, adding it was their first terror act, but they were planning more. A Chinese-made pistol and some pistol rounds were recovered from their possession, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned on territories of member states

SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned o...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
4
Watch Mars and Moon's conjunction on September 16-17

Watch Mars and Moon's conjunction on September 16-17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022