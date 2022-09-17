Man awarded life term for abducting, raping girl in UP

A special court in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for abducting and raping a 15-year-old girl.

Special POCSO court judge Mumtaz Ali also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict.

On September 9, 2020, the girl was abducted from her house and raped for two days by the man, district government counsel Sanjay Chouhan said on Saturday.

After sexual assault, the convict had left the girl in a locality near her house, he said.

