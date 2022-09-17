Left Menu

Odisha CM Patnaik writes to Centre on pending proposals for inclusion in ST list

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has written to Union Minister Arjun Munda to consider over 160 state government proposals pending with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs for inclusion of communities in the ST list.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 17-09-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 22:15 IST
Odisha CM Patnaik writes to Centre on pending proposals for inclusion in ST list
Chief Minister Odisha Naveen Patnaik (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has written to Union Minister Arjun Munda to consider over 160 state government proposals pending with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs for inclusion of communities in the ST list. From 1978 onwards, the Government of Odisha has recommended more than 160 communities of the state to the Centre's ministry of tribal affairs for their inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes list of the state with the approval of the Tribes Advisory Council.

Among these, some are new entries. Some others are sub-tribes and subsets, synonyms, and phonetic variations of the existing ST communities residing in different parts of the State who are being deprived of the benefits availed by STs though they have the same tribal characteristics as their respective notified STs. Patnaik in his letter to Munda wrote, "I am given to understand that a Task Force under Ministry of Tribal Affairs had recommended 9 proposals from Odisha as priority cases for inclusion in the ST list of the State in the year 2014, but the same is yet to be notified in the Presidential Order. Because of the delay in their inclusion in the ST list, all these 160-plus communities of the State are becoming victims of historical injustice".

"I would therefore request you to kindly look into this long pending matter and expedite the scheduling of these left-out communities to deliver social justice to them in accordance with the provisions of the Constitutions of India. This shall go a long way in helping these deprived communities by giving them their much-needed recognition as STs and ensuring social justice", said the CM in his letter. As per Patnaik he has been communicating since the year 2011 and onwards with the Government of India on the sensitive matter.

He further urged the Union Minister of Tribal Affairs to take urgent action to address the long-standing pending matter and do justice to the communities who are waiting for decades to get their due grievances redressed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned on territories of member states

SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned o...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
4
Watch Mars and Moon's conjunction on September 16-17

Watch Mars and Moon's conjunction on September 16-17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022