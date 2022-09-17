Left Menu

Israel says Israeli, Turkish leaders to meet at United Nations

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-09-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 22:23 IST
Israel says Israeli, Turkish leaders to meet at United Nations
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will meet during the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Lapid's office said on Saturday.

The planned meeting between the leaders is further evidence of the countries' warming ties after years of animosity, primarily over Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories and Ankara's support for the militant Islamist group Hamas governing Gaza.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned on territories of member states

SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned o...

 Global
2
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
4
Watch Mars and Moon's conjunction on September 16-17

Watch Mars and Moon's conjunction on September 16-17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022