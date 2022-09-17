Israel says Israeli, Turkish leaders to meet at United Nations

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will meet during the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Lapid's office said on Saturday.

The planned meeting between the leaders is further evidence of the countries' warming ties after years of animosity, primarily over Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories and Ankara's support for the militant Islamist group Hamas governing Gaza.

