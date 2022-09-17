Left Menu

2 brothers on bike hit by car twice; accused held

A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly injuring two brothers by hitting their bike with his car in west Delhis Hari Nagar area, police said on Saturday. The accused is a property dealer in the Ghaziabad area and has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, police said.

Updated: 17-09-2022 22:28 IST
  • India

A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly injuring two brothers by hitting their bike with his car in west Delhi's Hari Nagar area, police said on Saturday. The incident took place earlier this week. According to the police, the two brothers were on a bike when the accused hit the two-wheeler with his car following which the riders fell on the road. After falling down, one of the victims tried to stop the accused who hit him again and sped away, police said. A case under section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Hari Nagar police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said. The car involved in the accident is registered in the name of Suresh Sharma and was being driven by his son Sachin Sharma, the DCP said. The accused is a property dealer in the Ghaziabad area and has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, police said.

