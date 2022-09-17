Left Menu

Ex-BSF official booked under fraud case tries escaping police custody

Former BSF deputy commandant booked under a fraud case of about Rs 100 crores tried to run away from police custody while returning from the city court here, police said on Saturday.According to the complaint filed by head constable Jai Bhagwan, a member of the escort guard, who was on duty to produce the accused Praveen Yadav in the court on Friday, the incident occurred while they were returning after producing him before the court of JMIC Azad Singh.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 17-09-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 22:31 IST
Ex-BSF official booked under fraud case tries escaping police custody
  • Country:
  • India

Former BSF deputy commandant booked under a fraud case of about Rs 100 crores tried to run away from police custody while returning from the city court here, police said on Saturday.

According to the complaint filed by head constable Jai Bhagwan, a member of the escort guard, who was on duty to produce the accused Praveen Yadav in the court on Friday, the incident occurred while they were returning after producing him before the court of JMIC Azad Singh. ''When we reached near the lawyers' chamber in D block, accused Praveen suddenly ran towards gate number 2. When I raised an alarm, other policemen ran behind him and sub inspector Kashmir Singh caught the accused. He tried to run away but fell down and finally nabbed,'' as head constable said in his complaint. Following the complaint an FIR has been registered against the accused under the section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Shivaji Nagar police station, a senior police officer said, adding that the accused was sent into judicial custody. The Gurugram police nabbed the accused, his wife and sister for allegedly defrauding three businessmen of over Rs 100 crore by promising them a construction contract with the National Security Guard in January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned on territories of member states

SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned o...

 Global
2
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
4
Watch Mars and Moon's conjunction on September 16-17

Watch Mars and Moon's conjunction on September 16-17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022