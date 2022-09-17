Ex-BSF official booked under fraud case tries escaping police custody

Former BSF deputy commandant booked under a fraud case of about Rs 100 crores tried to run away from police custody while returning from the city court here, police said on Saturday.

According to the complaint filed by head constable Jai Bhagwan, a member of the escort guard, who was on duty to produce the accused Praveen Yadav in the court on Friday, the incident occurred while they were returning after producing him before the court of JMIC Azad Singh. ''When we reached near the lawyers' chamber in D block, accused Praveen suddenly ran towards gate number 2. When I raised an alarm, other policemen ran behind him and sub inspector Kashmir Singh caught the accused. He tried to run away but fell down and finally nabbed,'' as head constable said in his complaint. Following the complaint an FIR has been registered against the accused under the section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Shivaji Nagar police station, a senior police officer said, adding that the accused was sent into judicial custody. The Gurugram police nabbed the accused, his wife and sister for allegedly defrauding three businessmen of over Rs 100 crore by promising them a construction contract with the National Security Guard in January.

