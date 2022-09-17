Left Menu

Chile schedules credential event to Israeli ambassador after diplomatic tension

Chilean Foreign Ministry scheduled for September 30 the acceptance of Israeli Ambassador's credentials, days after a diplomatic tussle was seen in the South American country. The Israeli Foreign Affairs ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chilean Foreign Ministry scheduled for September 30 the acceptance of Israeli Ambassador's credentials, days after a diplomatic tussle was seen in the South American country. The dispute began on Thursday when Chilean Foreign Minister Antonia Urrejola informed newly appointed Israeli Ambassador Gil Artzyeli that Chilean President Gabriel Boric was postponing a meeting to accept his credentials until October.

As a response, Israel's Foreign Ministry summoned Chilean ambassador Jorge Carvajal on Friday for what it called a reprimand at a meeting where, it said, "Israel's response would be made clear." The Chilean ministry said in a statement early Saturday that the postponement should be understood as a response "within the framework of the political sensitivity generated by the death of a Palestinian teenager" last Thursday.

It added the postponement decision was "exceptional", and that it reiterated its "permanent willingness to maintain a fraternal and constructive relationship" with Israel and its people. The Israeli Foreign Affairs ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

