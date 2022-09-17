Left Menu

Odisha: CJI inaugurates 34 paperless courts in Cuttack

The Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit on Saturday inaugurated 34 paperless courts in Odisha.

ANI | Cuttack (Odisha) | Updated: 17-09-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 22:35 IST
Odisha: CJI inaugurates 34 paperless courts in Cuttack
Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit on Saturday inaugurated 34 paperless courts in Odisha. Dr. Justice D.Y.Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court of India and Chairperson, e-Committee, Justice M.R.Shah, Judge, Supreme Court of India, Dr. Justice S. Muralidhar, Chief Justice, High Court of Orissa and Judges of High Court of Orissa also attended the event.

Dr.Justice S. Muralidhar, Chief Justice, High Court of Orissa talked about the digital ecosystem, e-filing, encounter, VWDC, E-payment of Court fees, paperless court, e-library, and highlighted the digitisation process in the High Court of Orissa. CJI India spoke about technological advancements made in Judiciary which have made it possible for a person in Tiruchirappalli to file a case in Supreme Court without having to move physically to Delhi with the case record.

He put emphasis on the fact that the advances made by the High Court of Orissa are not singular but numerous. He also congratulated High Court in Orissa on the opening of a paperless court which would not only be effective but also save the environment. "Odisha now under the leadership of Dr. Justice S Muralidhar has a monsoon of initiatives and a paperless Court would make the system more transparent, and accessible to lawyers and litigants. He expressed hope that the initiatives undertaken by the High Court of Orissa like the RRDC, digitisation, and the paperless court will be replicated by other High Courts", said Justice DY Chandrachud

The dignitaries and participants expressed hope that the establishment of the Paperless Court would go a long way in fulfilling the objective of speedy justice and also would go a long way in saving the environment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned on territories of member states

SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned o...

 Global
2
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
4
Watch Mars and Moon's conjunction on September 16-17

Watch Mars and Moon's conjunction on September 16-17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022