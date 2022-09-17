Left Menu

Israeli, Turkish leaders to meet at United Nations -Israeli PM

Two months later Turkey's foreign minister visited Israel and the regional powers said they hoped to expand economic ties.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will meet during the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Lapid's office said on Saturday.

The meeting marks another milestone for the countries as they work to mend long-strained ties. Both governments expelled ambassadors in 2018 and have often traded barbs over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Last month Turkey and Israel announced they would re-appoint respective ambassadors. In March Israel's president, whose post is largely ceremonial, travelled to Turkey at Erdogan's invitation, the most senior Israeli visit since 2008. Two months later Turkey's foreign minister visited Israel and the regional powers said they hoped to expand economic ties.

Lapid's office said that while in New York he would also meet the prime minister of Greece.

