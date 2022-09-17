Left Menu

CBI team visits Goa hotel where Sonali Phogat had stayed

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 17-09-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 23:03 IST
CBI team visits Goa hotel where Sonali Phogat had stayed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday visited the hotel at Anjuna in North Goa district where BJP leader Sonali Phogat was staying at the time of her death last month.

A senior Goa police officer said the process of transfer of the investigation into the Phogat death case to the CBI was almost over.

The CBI team which arrived in Goa on Friday has been visiting all the places related to Phogat's death, he said.

On Saturday, the team inspected the rooms at the hotel in Anjuna where both Phogat and her associates -- now arrested for alleged role in her death -- were staying, the official said. "The team was at the hotel for the entire day and they also questioned several staff members," he said.

Police have arrested five people including Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh in connection with the case. Both had travelled to Goa with Phogat, a former TikTok star.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned on territories of member states

SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned o...

 Global
2
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
4
Watch Mars and Moon's conjunction on September 16-17

Watch Mars and Moon's conjunction on September 16-17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022