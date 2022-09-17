Left Menu

Gujarat govt transfers 20 IPS officers

Usha Rada, a 2013-batch IPS officer, was appointed as DCP, Zone-3, Surat city. Anand district Superintendent of Police Ajit Rajian has been now appointed as DCP, Cyber Crime, Ahmedabad city.Rajian has been replaced by 2016-batch officer Praveen Kumar, currently serving as DCP, Zone-1, Rajkot.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-09-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 23:12 IST
Gujarat govt transfers 20 IPS officers
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government on Saturday transferred 20 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers including Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Enquires, R B Brahmbhatt.

The 1995-batch Gujarat cadre IPS officer has been appointed as the new ADGP of state CID (Crime and Railways), relieving state DGP Ashish Bhatia of the additional charge of the CID, said a notification issued by the state home department.

R T Susara, a 2011-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, Surat city. Usha Rada, a 2013-batch IPS officer, was appointed as DCP, Zone-3, Surat city. Anand district Superintendent of Police Ajit Rajian has been now appointed as DCP, Cyber Crime, Ahmedabad city.

Rajian has been replaced by 2016-batch officer Praveen Kumar, currently serving as DCP, Zone-1, Rajkot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned on territories of member states

SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned o...

 Global
2
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
4
Watch Mars and Moon's conjunction on September 16-17

Watch Mars and Moon's conjunction on September 16-17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022