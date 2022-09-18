14 IAS officers transferred in UP

In another major administrative rejig, the Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath on Saturday reshuffled 14 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers including the District Magistrates of 10 districts. According to the official order, new District Magistrates were appointed in Hardoi, Barabanki, Mirzapur, Ghazipur, Agra, Chandauli, Mathura, Pilibhit, Bhadohi and Sant Kabir Nagar.

Barabanki District Magistrate Adarsh Singh has been appointed as Commissioner in-charge of the Jhansi division and Ghazipur DM Mangla Prasad Singh has been transferred to the DM of Hardoi. Hardoi District Magistrate Avinash Singh is now the new DM of Barabanki, while Sant Kabir Nagar DM Divya Mittal has been transferred as the new District Magistrate of Mirzapur.

Bhadohi DM Aryaka Akhoury has been made the new District Magistrate of Ghazipur and Navneet Singh Chahal, the District Magistrate of Mathura is now transferred as the DM of Agra district. Varanasi Development Authority's Vice-Chairman Isha Duhan has been made the new DM of Chandauli.

Pilibhit DM Pulkit Khare has been transferred as the DM of Mathura while the Mirzapur DM Praveen Kumar has been made the new DM of Pilibhit. Aligarh Municipal Corporation commissioner Gaurang Rathi has been made the DM of Bhadohi and Gorakhpur Development Authority Vice-Chairman Prem Ranjan Singh is now the new DM of Sant Kabir Nagar.

Agra District Magistrate Prabhu Narayan Singh has been made Secretary in the Revenue Department. Relief Commissioner and Secretary Revenue Department Ranveer Prasad has also been assigned the responsibility of Housing Commissioner and Housing Commissioner Ajay Chauhan has been posted as Secretary, Public Works. (ANI)

