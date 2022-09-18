Left Menu

Kerala court sentences 55yr old man to jail for sexual assault of minor girl

PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 18-09-2022 10:33 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 10:29 IST
A fast track court here has sentenced a 55-year-old man to five years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor girl last year in Mannarkkad area of Palakkad district.

Pattambi Fast Track Special Court judge Satish Kumar convicted the man and sentenced him to five years for the offence of aggravated sexual assault of a girl below 12 years of age under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court also sentenced him to 5 years imprisonment for the offence of aggravated sexual assault by a person who is a relative of the victim under the POCSO Act, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Nisha Vijayakumar confirmed.

She also said that a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh was imposed on the convict, who was the victim's relative, by the special court.

The court directed that the amount be paid to the victim.

The SPP said that 13 witnesses were examined and 17 documents perused by the court before coming to its decision to convict the accused.

