Maha: All 27 gates of Jayakwadi dam lifted for water discharge after rains

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 18-09-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 13:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
All 27 gates of the Jayakwadi dam in Aurangabad have been lifted to release water in the wake of heavy rains in neighbouring areas of Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.

The water discharge from Jayakwadi dam, which supplies water to Aurangabad, Jalna and other neighbouring areas, has now crossed one lakh cubic foot per second (cusec), the official from the irrigation department said.

Due to rainfall in the upper areas of the dam and continuous inflow into it, water was being discharged from all its 27 gates, the official said.

The dam is filled up to 96.86 per cent of its total storage capacity and has a water inflow of 93,771 cusec, a report from the irrigation department said.

Hence, to maintain the level, water is being discharged at 1,08,968 cusec, it said.

Its gates 1 to 9 have been lifted to a height of 3.5 feet and gates 10 to 27 up to four feet, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

