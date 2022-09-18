Pelosi condemns 'illegal' attacks by Azerbaijan on Armenia
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday strongly condemned what she said were "illegal" border attacks by Azerbaijan on Armenia that triggered clashes in which more than 200 people were killed.
Pelosi said her trip to Armenia had particular importance following the "illegal and deadly attacks by Azerbaijan" on Armenia.
"We strongly condemn those attacks," Pelosi said. She said it was clear that the border fighting was triggered by Azeri attacks on Armenia.
