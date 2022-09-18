Left Menu

China's Chengdu says to gradually return to normal after COVID lockdown

The southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu will resume production and life "in an orderly manner" from Monday following more than two weeks of COVID-19 lockdowns and other strict curbs, local authorities said on Sunday.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-09-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 14:31 IST
China's Chengdu says to gradually return to normal after COVID lockdown
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

The southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu will resume production and life "in an orderly manner" from Monday following more than two weeks of COVID-19 lockdowns and other strict curbs, local authorities said on Sunday. The announcement came after the city of more than 21 million on Thursday lifted a lockdown imposed from Sept. 1, the largest Chinese metropolis hit with curbs since Shanghai's lockdown in April and May.

"The epidemic has been effectively controlled," Sunday's notice said, adding the city would continue to strengthen COVID prevention measures through a number of new rules. From midnight on Monday, public transport and work across governments, institutions and companies will resume, the notice said. But proof of a negative COVID test result within 72 hours will be needed to enter public areas or take public transport, in line with similar rules in other large cities such as Beijing and Shanghai.

Bars, mahjong rooms, gyms, swimming pools and other indoor entertainment or leisure venues will open "in an orderly manner" and once opened, will be required to check for proof of a negative COVID test result within 48 hours. High schools will open "one at a time" and returning students will be strictly tested and offline group activities, events or performances will be discouraged.

"If you do need to hold such an activity, it should be strictly approved in accordance with the principle of "who approves, who is responsible" and "who holds, who is responsible", the notice added. China has been battling to contain outbreaks of highly transmissible Omicron variants, imposing lockdowns of various degrees to stop the spread. Following Shanghai's extended lockdown, the cities of Xian, Shenzhen and Guiyang have also recently undergone lockdowns and restrictions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide live coverage

Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide l...

 Global
3
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals; U.S. FDA approves bluebird bio's gene therapy for a rare neurological disorder and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arriv...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022