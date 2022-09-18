Left Menu

Seventeen Bangladeshis held for religious preaching: Assam DGP

Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Sunday said the 17 Bangladeshis arrested from Biswanath district were held for indulging in religious preaching in violation of tourist visa norms. Seventeen Bangladeshis, including a religious preacher, were arrested from the Baghmari area in Biswanath district on Saturday on charges of violating visa norms, police had said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-09-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 14:44 IST
Seventeen Bangladeshis held for religious preaching: Assam DGP
representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Sunday said the 17 Bangladeshis arrested from Biswanath district were held for indulging in "religious preaching" in violation of tourist visa norms. However, there has been no evidence as yet to indicate that they were involved in "radicalisation preaching", the top police officer said. There had been several instances of 'mullahs' from the neighbouring country entering the state on tourist visas and engaging themselves in religious preaching, including spreading radical ideals, the DGP said. Many such preachers have been banned from entering Assam, Mahanta said. Seventeen Bangladeshis, including a ''religious preacher'', were arrested from the Baghmari area in Biswanath district on Saturday on charges of violating visa norms, police had said. Of the 17 people, eight are currently in police remand, while the rest are in judicial custody. They had reached Biswanath on September 13 by bus from Cooch Behar district in West Bengal.

Mahanta said the police had a tip-off about congregations being organised by these 17 Bangladeshis in the riverine areas of Baghmari on Friday.

Upon investigation, it was learnt that they were not in the area for any tourism-related activity though they had entered India on tourist visas, the DGP said.

"I am not saying that they were doing 'radicalisation preaching', but they were involved in some religious preaching, which is against tourist visa norms. We have arrested them on charges of violating visa norms and not for other offences at the moment," the top officer said.

An investigation is underway, he said. "There is a tendency, especially in Lower Assam and Barak Valley, to invite maulvis on tourist visas for preaching and some of them spread radical ideals," the DGP said. The Assam government had written to the Ministry of External Affairs, which deals with the issuance of visas, about such people and many mullahs have been banned from the state for repeatedly violating the visa norms, he said.

"In this case, it is still too early. But we will write (when the time comes)," he added.

On the progress of the investigation into the recent jihadi activities in the state, the DGP said strong cases were being built so that no loopholes were left at any stage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide live coverage

Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide l...

 Global
3
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals; U.S. FDA approves bluebird bio's gene therapy for a rare neurological disorder and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arriv...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022