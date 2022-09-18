Wanted criminal with Rs 50,000 reward on head arrested after encounter with police in UP

A wanted criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, was arrested by police after an encounter here, an official said on Sunday. Dibai Circle Officer (CO) Varun Kumar Singh said an accused named Captain alias Mangal has been arrested during a police encounter in the Dibai police station area on Saturday night. The accused, a native of Morena district of Madhya Pradesh, was wanted in many cases of robbery since 2014.

Mangal is also an active member of the Bavaria gang and a reward of Rs 50,000 has also been announced on him, Singh said. According to police, Mangal, who was spotted with an accomplice, was surrounded by a police team on Saturday night on whom he opened fire. In retaliatory firing by the police, Mangal sustained bullet injury while other miscreant managed to escape.

Constable Pradeep Kumar posted at Dibai police station was also injured in the encounter, they said. Mangal and the injured constable have been admitted to the Community Health Center in Dibai for treatment, they added.

