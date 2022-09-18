Left Menu

Day after girl raped, killed in UP's Budaun, police arrest accused

PTI | Budaun | Updated: 18-09-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 15:05 IST
A day after a Dalit girl was raped and killed in a village here, police on Sunday said they have arrested the accused.

He has been identified as Jitendra Yadav, employed with the electricity department on a contractual basis.

According to the police, the body of the 15-year-old girl was recovered near a railway line in the Faizganj Behata police station area on Saturday morning.

Hours later, her family members alleged that the police picked up her body and sent it for post-mortem without informing them though their house is just one-and-a-half kilometers away from the spot.

They claimed that the police had only told them over the phone that their daughter had died in an accident and summoned them to identify the body.

Following this, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) OP Singh reached the spot and directed the officials to file a case.

On Sunday, Singh said, ''A case of murder and rape along with sections of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) has been lodged. The accused has confessed to the crime.'' According to Singh, Yadav told the police during interrogation that he abducted the girl while returning home on Friday night. He then took her to a secluded place behind the nearby railway station and raped her. ''He strangulated the girl in order to protect his identity,'' the SP said.

Police said they used witnesses' statements and mobile surveillance data to zero down on the accused.

