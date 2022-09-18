Left Menu

Four held for obstructing ACB team at AAP MLA's residence: Police

Four men were arrested for allegedly obstructing an Anti-Corruption Branch ACB team, which raided AAP MLA Amanatullah Khans residence, from discharging its duties, police said on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 15:15 IST
Four men were arrested for allegedly obstructing an Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) team, which raided AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's residence, from discharging its duties, police said on Sunday. Shakeel Ahmad (45), Afsar (20), Anwar (31) and Sikander (45) were arrested on Saturday, they said.

The ACB had on Friday conducted raids at four premises in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment in the Delhi Waqf Board and arrested Khan, also its chairman.

''We have registered a case for obstructing the ACB officials in discharging their duty and four persons have been arrested in this case. Further investigation is in progress,'' a senior police officer said. A purported video of the incident is circulating on social media.

In the video, a group of men are seen heckling and pushing around Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials.

One of the men asks an official, ''Why have you come here?'' As the ACB team reached Khan's residence, it was allegedly attacked by his relatives and other people known to the AAP MLA, the ACB has said.

The ACB seized Rs 24 lakh in cash, two unlicensed weapons and some cartridges during Friday's raids.

According to the ACB, Khan illegally recruited 32 people in the Delhi Waqf Board, violating all norms and government guidelines, amid allegations of corruption and favouritism.

He also rented out a number of properties of the Delhi Waqf Board illegally, it alleged. On Friday, police said three FIRs were registered after the ACB raid. One of them was against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan's close aide Hamid Ali (54) after an unlicensed weapon and some cartridges were recovered from him. He has been arrested in this case, the senior police officer said.

The second case was registered against Kaushar Imam Siddique, a resident of Jogabai Extension, in Arms Act. A country-made pistol and three live rounds were recovered from his premises, the officer said, adding that efforts are being made to arrest him.

