Delhi: Man stabs younger brother over family dispute

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his younger brother to death with a pair of scissors following a quarrel in the family, police said. On Saturday night, a quarrel broke out in the family over the same matter and after police was called in, Rohit, who was in drunken condition was sent to GTB hospital, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 15:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his younger brother to death with a pair of scissors following a quarrel in the family, police said. The accused, Rohit, was disowned by his mother due to a family dispute over property in August 2022, they said.

The incident took place on Saturday night in northeast Delhi's Nandnagri area, police said. An information was received at 10:30 pm from GTB hospital regarding admission of Yash in an injured condition. He was declared brought dead at the hospital, they said. At the hospital, Maya Devi told police that her husband was running a photo studio but he died in 2020 due to Covid. She has three sons -- Rohit (25), Prashant (23) and Yash (21), all unmarried, a senior police officer said.

Inquiry revealed that after her husband's death, the house was transferred in her name but Rohit wanted the house to be registered on his name. He used to drink and quarrel for the same. Due to his alcoholic and quarrelsome attitude, she had disowned Rohit in August, 2022, the officer said. On Saturday night, a quarrel broke out in the family over the same matter and after police was called in, Rohit, who was in drunken condition was sent to GTB hospital, he added. Later, Rohit returned home and again engaged in a quarrel with his mother and brothers. He ran after his brothers Prashant and Yash and attacked Yash on his chest with scissor, the officer said. Injured Yash was shifted to hospital by the family but was declared as brought dead, he said. ''We registered a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested his elder brother Rohit in connection with the killing. Further investigation is underway,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

