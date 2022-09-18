UP: Man dies after being stabbed by thieves

Thieves attacked a man with a knife, killing him on the spot, police said on Sunday. Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhinandan said on Saturday night, unidentified thieves carried out a burglary at the house of a Gayatri Nagar resident of Baberu town named Munna Gupta. Gupta's son Jitendra Gupta (24) chased the thieves on a motorcycle. At some distance from the house, the thieves overpowered Jitendra and stabbed him. The SP said on getting information about the incident, a close investigation was done with the field unit and sniffer dogs.

FIR has also been lodged against unknown persons in the matter, he added.

