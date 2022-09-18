Maha: Two shanties collapse in Thane city; no casualties
Two shanties collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday and no casualties were reported in the incident, a civic official said. The incident took place in Lokmanya Nagar Pada area around 2 pm, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management Cell (RDMC).
The walls of one of the shanties collapsed, causing the house next to it to also fall, he said, adding that three adjacent houses were also in a precarious condition.
Local firemen and a team of the RDMC rushed to the scene to render assistance, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
