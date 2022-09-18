Left Menu

IWAI's Rs 200-cr prop for dredging to boost use of inland waterways

In a bid to encourage private shippers to use inland waterways via India-Bangladesh protocol route, the board of IWAI has decided to come out with a contract worth Rs 200 crore for dredging and maintenance of fairway of rivers up to the Indian side in the north-east region, an official said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-09-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 17:29 IST
IWAI's Rs 200-cr prop for dredging to boost use of inland waterways
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to encourage private shippers to use inland waterways via India-Bangladesh protocol route, the board of IWAI has decided to come out with a contract worth Rs 200 crore for dredging and maintenance of fairway of rivers up to the Indian side in the north-east region, an official said. The Inland Waterways Authority of India seeks to maintain a minimum draft of 2.5 metres for smooth sailing of barges, he said.

''The inland waterways authority has agreed to spend Rs 200 crore for dredging and maintenance of fairway for three years in some pockets such as Pandu and Dhubri in the north-east region, where there are some bottlenecks for sailing of barges. ''This support is not part of a grant to Bangladesh for dredging in the India-Bangladesh protocol route,'' Syama Prasad Mookherjee Port, Kolkata chairman and a part-time member of IWAI Vinit Kumar told PTI.

He also said the use of the India-Bangladesh protocol route is very successful for cargo movement to the northeast region of India and also to the neighbouring country. ''Now at any point in time, 100 barges are on our river channel. There are some bottlenecks in the NE (northeast) side which will be sorted out with the proposed dredging at Rs 200 crore,'' Kumar said.

Kolkata port is also planning to deploy a dedicated floating crane for use in transloading activities for container cargo at West Bengal's Sagar and Sandhead.

Kumar said the transloading activities will also help the movement of imported goods to the northeastern states.

''SMP, Kolkata is set to float a tender for a dedicated floating crane for container cargo. We already have two floating cranes that are used in dry bulk cargo transloading activities,'' he said.

The volume of cargo handling is expected to reach 2.5 million tonne this fiscal, he said.

With the operationalisation of the third floating crane, the total cargo handling will surpass the 3.5 million tonne mark, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide live coverage

Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide l...

 Global
3
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Saturn's rings; Australian fish fossils get to the heart of vertebrate evolution

Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Satur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022