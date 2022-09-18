Left Menu

UP: Dalit widow, minor daughter found dead in house

Her husband Pavan had died a few years ago, and her son Manvik was living at his maternal grandmothers place.Circle officer Arun Kumar said on Sunday morning when the milkman opened the door of the house, he found the mother-daughter duo lying on a cot, their heads bleeding.

UP: Dalit widow, minor daughter found dead in house
A Dalit widow and her minor daughter were found murdered in their house in the Gajraula police station area of the district on Sunday morning, police said.

According to the police, Dalit widow Manisha (32) was living with her daughter Isha (13) in Kankather under the Gajraula police station area. Her husband Pavan had died a few years ago, and her son Manvik was living at his maternal grandmother's place.

Circle officer Arun Kumar said on Sunday morning when the milkman opened the door of the house, he found the mother-daughter duo lying on a cot, their heads bleeding. Subsequently, the local villagers informed the police.

The CO said a piece of stone was also found near the bodies.

Meanwhile, the family members of the woman have lodged a complaint against her in-laws, alleging that they killed her to grab Pavan's property.

Kumar said a case has been registered in this regard, and some people have been detained for questioning.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

