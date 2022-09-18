Left Menu

Three dead as mud house collapses in J-K's Anantnag

Manzoor Gorsi 40, Hajira 55, and Asif Gorsi 16 were in the temporary structure built in the Mather Patheri Daksum area of the district on Saturday night when it suddenly collapsed, they said.Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed condolences to the bereaved families, and directed the district administration to ensure immediate assistance.Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a house collapse in Larnoo, Anantnag.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-09-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 17:30 IST
Three dead as mud house collapses in J-K's Anantnag
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people died in a mud house collapse in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said on Sunday. Manzoor Gorsi (40), Hajira (55), and Asif Gorsi (16) were in the temporary structure built in the Mather Patheri Daksum area of the district on Saturday night when it suddenly collapsed, they said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed condolences to the bereaved families, and directed the district administration to ensure immediate assistance.

''Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a house collapse in Larnoo, Anantnag. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Directed district administration to ensure best possible treatment to the injured & immediate assistance to the affected families,'' Sinha said in a tweet.

Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, Basharat Qayoom issued ex gratia relief of Rs 50,000 each to the families of the victims, the officials said.

In addition, other necessary items, including blankets and utensils, were also provided to the families, they said.

The officials said the relief was issued within 24 hours of the incident coming to light.

The deputy commissioner said soon after the report regarding the incident was received, a team of revenue and police officials was sent to the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide live coverage

Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide l...

 Global
3
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Saturn's rings; Australian fish fossils get to the heart of vertebrate evolution

Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Satur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022