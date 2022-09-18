Azerbaijan says Pelosi's 'unfair' remarks are a blow to peace efforts
Azerbaijan on Sunday scolded U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi for saying that Baku had started a border conflict with Armenia, saying the "unsubstantiated and unfair" remarks were a serious blow to peace efforts.
"The unsubstantiated and unfair accusations leveled by Pelosi against Azerbaijan are unacceptable," the foreign ministry said in a statement. "Pelosi is known as a pro-Armenian politician."
"This is a serious blow to the efforts to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan," the foreign ministry said.
